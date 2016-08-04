版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Tremor Video Q2 loss per share $0.11

Aug 4 Tremor Video Inc

* Tremor video reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 12 percent to $37.1 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue view $46.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 revenue $36.0 million - $38.0 million; sees fy 2016 $155.0 million - $160.0 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $183.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐