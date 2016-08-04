BRIEF-Tremor Video Q2 loss per share $0.11

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Tremor Video Inc
* Tremor video reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue fell 12 percent to $37.1 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Q3 revenue view $46.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 revenue $36.0 million - $38.0 million; sees fy 2016 $155.0 million - $160.0 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $183.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer