BRIEF-Revance expects FY cash burn in range of $90 to $100 mln

Aug 4 Revance Therapeutics Inc

* Revance releases second quarter 2016 results

* Expects its cash burn for 2016 to be in range of $90 to $100 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.88 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

