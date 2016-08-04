版本:
BRIEF-Control4 Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23

Aug 4 Control4 Corp

* Control4 announces financial results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $52.5 million to $54.5 million

* Q2 revenue rose 19 percent to $53.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.19 to $0.23

* Control4 corp says for full year 2016, company is raising its annual guidance to $202 million to $206 million for revenue

* Raises fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view to $0.70 to $0.78 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

