BRIEF-Iteris reports record Q1 revenue across all business segments

Aug 4 Iteris Inc

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Iteris reports record first quarter revenue across all business segments and improved operating results

* Q1 revenue rose 30 percent to $23.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

