版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Universal Electronics reports Q2 2016 financial results

Aug 4 Universal Electronics Inc

* Q2 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.77

* Sees Q3 2016 sales $168 million to $176 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Universal Electronics reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.61 to $0.71

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 sales $171 million versus I/B/E/S view $170 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $175.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.87 to $0.97 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐