BRIEF-Universal Electronics reports Q2 2016 financial results

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Universal Electronics Inc
* Q2 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.77
* Sees Q3 2016 sales $168 million to $176 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Universal Electronics reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.61 to $0.71
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.45
* Q2 sales $171 million versus I/B/E/S view $170 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $175.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.87 to $0.97 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer