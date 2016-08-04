BRIEF-Ironwood Pharma Q2 adj shr loss $0.16

Aug 4 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ironwood pharmaceuticals provides second quarter 2016 investor update

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.15

* Q2 revenue $54.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $55.5 million

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allergan and ironwood continue to expect total 2016 marketing and sales expenses for linzess to be in range of $230 million to $260 million

* Says continues to expect to use less than $70 million in cash for operations in 2016

* Q2 revenue view $55.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S