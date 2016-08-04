BRIEF-Super Micro Computer Inc announces Q4 2016 financial results

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Super Micro Computer Inc
* Super Micro Computer, Inc. Announces 4th quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.15 to $0.30
* Sees Q1 2017 sales $470 million to $550 million
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 sales $524.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $534.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer