BRIEF-Super Micro Computer Inc announces Q4 2016 financial results

Aug 4 Super Micro Computer Inc

* Super Micro Computer, Inc. Announces 4th quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.15 to $0.30

* Sees Q1 2017 sales $470 million to $550 million

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 sales $524.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $534.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

