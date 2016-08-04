BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics reports Q2 loss per share $0.64

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Juno Therapeutics Inc
* Juno Therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Reaffirms cash burn guidance
* Qtrly revenue $27.6 million versus $12.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.64
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.41, revenue view $14.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer