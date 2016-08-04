版本:
BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics reports Q2 loss per share $0.64

Aug 4 Juno Therapeutics Inc

* Juno Therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Reaffirms cash burn guidance

* Qtrly revenue $27.6 million versus $12.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.41, revenue view $14.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

