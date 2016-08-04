版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Seritage Growth posts Q2 FFO shr $0.54

Aug 4 Seritage Growth Properties

* Seritage growth properties reports second quarter 2016 operating results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

