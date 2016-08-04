BRIEF-Cerulean says has enough cash to fund planned ops into Q2 2017

Aug 4 Cerulean Pharma Inc

* Cerulean reports second quarter 2016 corporate highlights and financial results

* Believes its cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund its planned operations into q2 of 2017

* Qtrly net loss attributable to stockholders for q2 was $10.9 million, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $9.9 million