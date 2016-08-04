版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-MRV adj shr loss $0.19 from cont ops

Aug 4 MRV Communications Inc

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.29 from continuing operations

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $21.6 million versus $24.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

