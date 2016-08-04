BRIEF-Arista Networks reports Q2 EPS $0.53

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Arista Networks Inc ;
* Arista Networks Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74
* Q2 revenue $268.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $262.9 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $279 million to $285 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.53
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $279.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 Non-GAAP gross margin between 62% to 65%
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer