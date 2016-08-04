版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-Acadia Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 2016 financial results

Aug 4 Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Acadia Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

