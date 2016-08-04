BRIEF-Acxiom announces first quarter results

Aug 4 Acxiom Corp

* Acxiom announces first quarter results

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.10 to $0.14

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $850 million to $870 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55 to $0.60

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $215 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.4 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $885.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY Non GAAP diluted earnings per share in range of $0.55 to $0.60