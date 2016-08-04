BRIEF-Acxiom announces first quarter results

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Acxiom Corp
* Acxiom announces first quarter results
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.10 to $0.14
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $850 million to $870 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55 to $0.60
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $215 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.4 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $885.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acxiom Corp sees FY GAAP diluted earnings per share in range of $0.10 to $0.14
* Sees FY Non GAAP diluted earnings per share in range of $0.55 to $0.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer