版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-Grand Canyon Education reports Q2 earnings $0.59/shr

Aug 4 Grand Canyon Education Inc

* Grand Canyon Education, Inc reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $191.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $189.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐