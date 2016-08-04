版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-Intermolecular appoints Chris Kramer CEO

Aug 4 Intermolecular Inc

* Intermolecular appoints chris kramer president and ceo

* Intermolecular appoints chris kramer president and ceo

