BRIEF-Salem Media Group posts Q2 earnings per share $0.13

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Salem Media Group Inc
* Salem Media Group, Inc announces second quarter 2016 total revenue of $67.8 million
* Q2 revenue rose 1 percent to $67.8 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 1 to 3 percent
* Q2 earnings per share $0.13
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer