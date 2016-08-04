版本:
BRIEF-Salem Media Group posts Q2 earnings per share $0.13

Aug 4 Salem Media Group Inc

* Salem Media Group, Inc announces second quarter 2016 total revenue of $67.8 million

* Q2 revenue rose 1 percent to $67.8 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 1 to 3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

