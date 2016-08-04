版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Smart reports first quarter 2017 financial results

Aug 4 Smart Technologies Inc

* Smart reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.64

* Qtrly revenue of $82 million ,decreased by $17 million in q1 of fiscal 2017 compared to prior-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐