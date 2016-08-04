BRIEF-PDL Biopharma reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 PDL Biopharma Inc
* Q2 revenue $21 million
* PDL Biopharma announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* On august 3, 2016, pdl board of directors decided to eliminate quarterly cash dividend payment
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer