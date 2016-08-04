BRIEF-Internap sees 2016 revenue $300 mln-$305 mln

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Internap Corp Sees Full
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.14
* Q2 revenue $74.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $76.6 million
* Internap reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.21
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Year 2016 revenue $300 million - $305 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $309.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Year 2016 adjusted EBITDA $83 million - $87 million
* Year 2016 capital expenditures $40 million - $50 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $76.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer