BRIEF-Internap sees 2016 revenue $300 mln-$305 mln

Aug 4 Internap Corp Sees Full

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue $74.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $76.6 million

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.21

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Year 2016 revenue $300 million - $305 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $309.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Year 2016 adjusted EBITDA $83 million - $87 million

* Year 2016 capital expenditures $40 million - $50 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $76.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

