BRIEF-Trecora Resources reports Q2 earnings per share $0.48

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Trecora Resources
* Trecora Resources reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $48.9 million versus $59.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.48
* "profitability improvement projects" have potential to drive additional estimated $28 million to $36 million in annual EBITDA for 2018 to 2020
* As of June 30, 2016, inventory was $20.1 million, compared with $15.8 million at december 31, 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer