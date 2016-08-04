BRIEF-Trecora Resources reports Q2 earnings per share $0.48

Aug 4 Trecora Resources

* Trecora Resources reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $48.9 million versus $59.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* "profitability improvement projects" have potential to drive additional estimated $28 million to $36 million in annual EBITDA for 2018 to 2020

* As of June 30, 2016, inventory was $20.1 million, compared with $15.8 million at december 31, 2015.