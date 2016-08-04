版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Sensus Healthcare reports Q2 gaap loss per share $0.03

Aug 4 Sensus Healthcare Inc

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.03

* Sensus Healthcare reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 49 percent to $3.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐