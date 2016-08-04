版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Five Prime announces Q2 2016 results and provides business update

Aug 4 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc

* Five prime announces second quarter 2016 results and provides business update

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $9.2 million versus $6.3 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.49

* Q2 revenue view $6.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

