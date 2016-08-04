BRIEF-Universal Technical sees 2016 revenue down about 6-7 percent

Aug 4 Universal Technical Institute Inc

* Q3 loss per share $0.21

* Sees fy 2016 revenue down about 6 to 7 percent

* Universal technical institute reports fiscal year 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue fell 3.3 percent to $82.3 million

* For year ending sept. 30, 2016, expect new student starts, average student population to be down in low double digits

* Lowered anticipated capital expenditures which are now expected to be in range of $8.0 to $9.0 million in 2016