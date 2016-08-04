BRIEF-Universal Technical sees 2016 revenue down about 6-7 percent

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Universal Technical Institute Inc
* Q3 loss per share $0.21
* Sees fy 2016 revenue down about 6 to 7 percent
* Universal technical institute reports fiscal year 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue fell 3.3 percent to $82.3 million
* For year ending sept. 30, 2016, expect new student starts, average student population to be down in low double digits
* Lowered anticipated capital expenditures which are now expected to be in range of $8.0 to $9.0 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer