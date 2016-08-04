版本:
BRIEF-Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company reports Q1 2016 financial results

Aug 4 Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd

* Asia Pacific Wire & Cable company reports first half 2016 financial results

* H1 earnings per share $0.23

* H1 net sales of goods / services $168 million versus $189 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

