BRIEF-Autobytel reports Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.24

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Autobytel Inc
* Autobytel reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.39 to $1.43
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $36.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.2 million
* Says Autobytel is reiterating its 2016 business outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer