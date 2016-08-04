版本:
2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-Autobytel reports Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.24

Aug 4 Autobytel Inc

* Autobytel reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.39 to $1.43

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $36.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.2 million

* Says Autobytel is reiterating its 2016 business outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

