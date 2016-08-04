版本:
BRIEF-Mad Catz reports Q1 loss per share $0.07

Aug 4 Mad Catz Interactive Inc

* Mad Catz reports fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 sales $10.8 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

