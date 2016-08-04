BRIEF-FEI reports Q2 earnings per share $0.60

Aug 4 FEI Co

* FEI reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.60

* FEI CO says given pending merger with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., company will no longer provide a forward outlook

* Q2 revenue $259 million versus I/B/E/S view $254.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S