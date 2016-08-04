BRIEF-FEI reports Q2 earnings per share $0.60

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 FEI Co
* FEI reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.60
* FEI CO says given pending merger with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., company will no longer provide a forward outlook
* Q2 revenue $259 million versus I/B/E/S view $254.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer