BRIEF-Wingstop Inc. reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

Aug 4 Wingstop Inc

* Wingstop Inc reports fiscal second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $22.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $22 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Sees 130 to 140 net system-wide restaurant openings for FY

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY total revenue between $90 million and $91 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: