BRIEF-Wingstop Inc. reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Wingstop Inc
* Wingstop Inc reports fiscal second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $22.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $22 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Sees 130 to 140 net system-wide restaurant openings for FY
* Q2 earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY total revenue between $90 million and $91 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer