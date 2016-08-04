版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Tesaro posts Q2 shr loss $1.28

Aug 4 Tesaro Announces Second

* Quarter 2016 operating results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $1.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

