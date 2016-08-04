版本:
BRIEF-Overstock.com reports Q2 loss per share $0.04

Aug 4 Overstock Com Inc

* Overstock.com reports q2 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue rose 8 percent to $418.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

