BRIEF-Encore Capital Group announces Q2 2016 financial results

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Encore Capital Group Inc
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.14 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Encore Capital Group announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $289 million versus I/B/E/S view $297 million
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.29 from continuing operations
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer