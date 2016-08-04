版本:
BRIEF-Encore Capital Group announces Q2 2016 financial results

Aug 4 Encore Capital Group Inc

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.14 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Encore Capital Group announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $289 million versus I/B/E/S view $297 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.29 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

