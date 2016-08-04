版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Gsv Capital sets quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share

Aug 4 Gsv Capital Corp

* Gsv capital corp. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results and declares a $0.04 dividend per share

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.04per share

* Says net assets totaled approximately $226.8 million, or $10.22 per share, at june 30, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

