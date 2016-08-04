版本:
BRIEF-Covisint reports Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.11

Aug 4 Covisint Corp

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue fell 6 percent to $17.4 million

* Covisint Corporation announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

