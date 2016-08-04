版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Navigators reports Q2 operating earnings per share $0.81

Aug 4 Navigators Group Inc

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.81

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Navigators reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $1.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐