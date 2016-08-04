版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Web.com reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

Aug 4 Web.Com Group Inc

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.03

* Web.com reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $187.8 million versus $135.7 million

* 3.4 million subscribers with 20,000 net additions in Q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $194.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Web.com's trailing twelve month customer retention rate was 86.5% for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐