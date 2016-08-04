BRIEF-Web.com reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Web.Com Group Inc
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.62
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.03
* Web.com reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $187.8 million versus $135.7 million
* 3.4 million subscribers with 20,000 net additions in Q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $194.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Web.com's trailing twelve month customer retention rate was 86.5% for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer