BRIEF-Esperion Therapeutics reports Q2 net loss of $14 mln

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Esperion Therapeutics Inc
* Estimates current cash resources are sufficient to fund operations into 2019
* Esperion Therapeutics provides bempedoic acid development program updates; reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Esperion had a net loss of $14.0 million for q2 of 2016 compared to $12.4 million
* Esperion expects full-year 2016 net cash used in operating activities in 2016 will be approximately $65 to $75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer