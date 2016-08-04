版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Thl Credit qtrly net investment income per share $0.35

Aug 4 Thl Credit Inc

* Thl credit reports second quarter 2016 financial results and declares a dividend of $0.34 per share

* Qtrly net investment income per share $0.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

