公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Tor Minerals Q2 earnings per share $0.03

Aug 4 Tor Minerals International Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Tor minerals international reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue $9.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

