2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-Hanwei Energy Q1 revenue c$1.4 million vs c$1.7 million

Aug 4 Hanwei Energy Services Corp

* Hanwei energy services reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial and operational results

* Q1 revenue c$1.4 million versus c$1.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

