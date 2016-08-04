BRIEF-Osisko Gold Q2 earnings per share C$0.15

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
* Osisko gold royalties reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue c$15.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$15 million
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 9,488 gold ounces earned in q2, a 38% increase compared to q2 2015
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer