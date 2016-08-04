版本:
BRIEF-Osisko Gold Q2 earnings per share C$0.15

Aug 4 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

* Osisko gold royalties reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue c$15.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$15 million

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 9,488 gold ounces earned in q2, a 38% increase compared to q2 2015

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

