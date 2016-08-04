BRIEF-Esterline Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Esterline Technologies Corp
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.28 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Esterline reports fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.99 including items
* Q3 revenue $517.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $490.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer