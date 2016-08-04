版本:
BRIEF-Esterline Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 from continuing operations

Aug 4 Esterline Technologies Corp

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.28 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Esterline reports fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.99 including items

* Q3 revenue $517.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $490.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

