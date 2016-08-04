版本:
BRIEF-Stewardship Financial Q2 net interest income of $5.9 mln

Aug 4 Stewardship financial corporation Corp :

* Stewardship financial corporation announces second quarter of 2016 earnings

* Stewardship financial corp qtrly net interest income of $5.9 million compared to $5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

