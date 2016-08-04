版本:
BRIEF-Clarke sets quarterly dividend of c$2.00per share

Aug 4 Clarke Inc

* Clarke inc. Reports 2016 second quarter results

* Says in q2, company's book value per share decreased by $1.89 or 16%

* Sets quarterly dividend of c$2.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

