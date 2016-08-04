版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-Jones Soda Q2 earnings per share $0.00

Aug 4 Jones Soda Co

* Jones soda co. Reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 revenue rose 1 percent to $4.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐