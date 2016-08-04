BRIEF-Span-America Medical Q3 earnings per share $0.34

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Span-america Medical Systems Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* America reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 sales fell 3 percent to $15.3 million
* Expect total sales and earnings in q4 of fiscal 2016 to be similar to those of q4 of fiscal 2015
* Consumer sales are expected to be lower in q4 of fiscal 2016 compared with last year's q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer