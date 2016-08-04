版本:
中国
2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-Span-America Medical Q3 earnings per share $0.34

Aug 4 Span-america Medical Systems Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* America reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 sales fell 3 percent to $15.3 million

* Expect total sales and earnings in q4 of fiscal 2016 to be similar to those of q4 of fiscal 2015

* Consumer sales are expected to be lower in q4 of fiscal 2016 compared with last year's q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

