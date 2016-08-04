版本:
BRIEF-Universal Display Q2 earnings per share $0.46

Aug 4 Universal Display Corp

* Universal display corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $190 million to $200 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 revenue $64.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $68.7 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $217.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

