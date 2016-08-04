版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-DCT Industrial Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.54

Aug 4 Dct Industrial Trust Inc

* Dct industrial trust reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.54

* Raised and narrowed 2016 ffo guidance, as adjusted, to between $2.16 and $2.22 per diluted share

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

