BRIEF-DCT Industrial Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.54

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Dct Industrial Trust Inc
* Dct industrial trust reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.54
* Raised and narrowed 2016 ffo guidance, as adjusted, to between $2.16 and $2.22 per diluted share
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer