BRIEF-Silver Spring Networks Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

Aug 4 Silver Spring Networks Inc

* Silver spring networks reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 revenue view $68.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue rose 58 percent to $122 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap billings of $71.8 million, up 4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

