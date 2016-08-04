BRIEF-Silver Spring Networks Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Silver Spring Networks Inc
* Silver spring networks reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 revenue view $68.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 revenue rose 58 percent to $122 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-gaap billings of $71.8 million, up 4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer