BRIEF-Amtech Q3 loss per share $0.09

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Amtech Systems Inc
* Amtech reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.09
* At june 30, 2016, company's total order backlog was $63.8 million, compared to total backlog of $67.3 million
* Expects revenues for quarter ending september 30, 2016 to be in range of $35 to $38 million
* "a substantial portion of amtech's revenues are denominated in euros"
* : says net revenue for q3 was $33.3 million versus $40.0 million in q3 of fiscal 2015.
* Gross margin for quarter ending sept 30, 2016, expected to be in mid-high 20s percent range, with improved operating margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer